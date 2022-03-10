DuBOIS — Cheryl Kush of DuBois will be the guest speaker at Lenten Evening Prayer services at St. Catherine of Siena Church at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday.
Kush is a retired nurse and had been a sonographer in the private practice for her late husband, Dr. Michael Kush. She substitutes at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, is an avid quilter and served on the DuBois Area Council on the Arts. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Catherine Church and the DuBois Continuum of Care. She enjoys spending time with her adult children and grandchildren.
Lenten Evening Prayer offers a message from a guest speaker, Scripture, and music. It is held every Sunday in Lent except Palm Sunday.
The church is spacious enough to allow for social distancing. All faiths are welcome.