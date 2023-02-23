GRAMPIAN — A Children's Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Grampian Lions, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for the first 300 children who attend.
There will be an outdoor "walk thru" the Easter stations, followed by the Easter Egg Hunt.
Allergy-free baskets will be available.
Each child will receive a large Easter bag to collect their goodies. There will be 50 "prize" eggs, and eight "special prize" eggs available.
There will also be visits with the Easter Bunny, chips and drinks, crafts, cookies and candy-filled eggs.