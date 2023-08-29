BRADFORD — Christine Tyler, who had been serving as director of development and major gifts at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, was promoted to executive director of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement and will oversee the PAE office.
Tyler, who was chosen after a national search, also will serve on the President’s Cabinet.
“For the past 10 years on the PAE team, Christine has amassed the skills and experiences to successfully lead the team,” said Rick Esch, Pitt-Bradford’s president. “She has taken the lead on and assisted with programs that have resulted in fundraising and engagement successes for the university, and I know she will continue to elevate these efforts.”
Tyler began her career at Pitt-Bradford in 2013, starting as an assistant in the office, then gradually assuming more responsibilities. Three years later, she was promoted to assistant director of annual giving. Most recently, in addition to serving as the director of development and major gifts, she took on the additional alumni relations responsibilities in the absence of an alumni director.
As director of development and major gifts, Tyler led the Pitt Day of Giving campaign for the Bradford campus. The day-long campaign, a university-wide challenge among all Pitt campuses, awards additional funds to the campus that surpasses challenge goals, including increasing the number of gifts, donors, or percentage of donor participation. Under Tyler’s leadership, Pitt-Bradford has won multiple challenge wins and over $300,000 in revenue.
While Tyler was assistant director of annual giving, the annual average amount of gifts grew by nearly 55 percent. Additionally, philanthropic participation reached all-time high levels among Pitt-Bradford employees, students, and young alumni.
Tyler has worked closely with her PAE colleagues and others on campus to plan and execute many successful events, including Alumni and Family Weekend, the Paws and Gives Thanks project, the Graduation Celebration Reception, Backpack to Briefcase, Dinner with a Panther, and Pitt Networking Day.
Tyler is a Pitt-Bradford alumna, graduating in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. In 2020, she earned a master’s degree in public policy and management from the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.
Tyler is active on campus. She serves as the advisor for Theta Sigma Delta sorority and the Blue and Gold Society. She also had served as president of the Pitt-Bradford Staff Association.
She’s also active in the community. Tyler is a board member of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of the Bradford Area and Friends of Hanley Library.
She and her husband, Brent, live in Bradford with their two daughters, Grace and Chloe.