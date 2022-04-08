STATE COLLEGE — The April meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held on Wednesday, April 13, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton Street, State College beginning at 7:30 pm.
The Civil War reenactors will be discussing their participation in Civil War reenacting events being held in 2022 including a President Abraham Lincoln Funeral Train reenactment in Elizabethtown, PA the weekend of April 22 and 23 and the 160th anniversary of the Seven Days-Gaines Mill battle the weekend of May 21 –22 in Old Town, MD.
During the Civil War, seven of the ten companies of the 148th PA Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as “The Centre County Regiment”. The 148th PA Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Reenactment Group has over 20 active members from Centre, Clearfield, Mifflin, Juniata, Northumberland, and Blair Counties.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about Civil War reenacting or the Civil War in general is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Lynn Herman at 814-861-0770.