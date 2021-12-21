DuBOIS — This year, the Great American Smokeout was held on Nov. 18. To honor the Great American Smokeout, the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission sponsored a student-designed poster contest.
This is the third year for the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission to sponsor this contest.
The purpose of this contest is to involve youth in educating their peers on the harm and danger caused by using tobacco/vaping products.
The CJDAC is happy to have had so many contest entries from numerous elementary and middle schools.
CJDAC would like to congratulate all participants, as all the artwork was outstanding.