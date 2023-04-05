CLARION — The Clarion Conservation District has many free events planned for the community this spring.
- An “Educators Evening at the Park ‘’ event will be held April 13 from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville for educators. It will include a tour of the acid mine drainage (AMD) passive treatment system, and a chance to meet the CCD’s educator and local Penn State Extension 4H educator to learn more about programs.
- A “Spring Litter Clean Up” will be held April 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the corner of Miola and McCleary Roads in Clarion. There will be a brief discussion of zero-waste practices before cleaning up litter alongside the roads. Gloves, safety vests, and trash bags will be provided. Register by April 17.
- “Clarion Green Fest” will be held at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville April 29. The day will offer fun, hands-on activities for all ages. Guided tours of acid mine drainage (AMD) will be offered, as well as information on what is being done to improve water quality in Clarion County.
- The CCD will host a “Wildflower Walk” from 12:30-2 p.m. on May 6. Participants will look for spring wildflowers in state game lands, and leave with tips on how to identify wildflowers. Register by May 4.
For more information and/or to register for any of the above events, call the Clarion Conservation District at 814-393-6147 or email hbequeathccd@gmail.com.