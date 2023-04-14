CLARION — In light of National Library Week April 23-29, Clarion Free Library is gearing up to celebrate with fun activities.
Monday, April 24 from 4-6 p.m.
Sidewalk Chalk: Come draw and decorate the library’s sidewalk.
Tuesday, April 25 from 4-6 p.m.
Say Thank You: Come in and make a “Thank You” or “You Are Awesome” card or bookmark. Meet and greet with the librarians of CFL.
Wednesday, April 26 from 4-6 p.m.
Scavenger Hunt to Paint-a-Pot: Are you a Holmes? Figure out the clues to be able to paint a pot and find seeds.
Thursday, April 27 from 4-6 p.m.
Paint a Book End: Paint a book end to add some life into the library’s shelves.
Friday, April 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Make Your Own Pin
Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Family Day: Enjoy a book tasting, face painting, and other crafts as well as music. Light refreshments will be provided. There will also be a Teen Open Mic held that day from 1pm to 3pm – again with no registration required.