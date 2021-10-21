CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation announced that 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates received recognition for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement, and Clarion University is among them.
The recipients of the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.
“Clarion has confidence in our programs preparing students with the right knowledge, skills, and dispositions because all of our programs are nationally recognized by their respective Specialized Professional Association,” said CU Dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Services Gwyneth Price, Ph.D. “Our faculty are diligent about ensuring that each course is aligned to the proper national standards and about ensuring that those standards are assessed so that the data can be used to continuously improve our programs. Assessment is a part of the culture within the School of Education, and we take it very seriously.
“But, it isn’t just about data. It’s about relationships. Our site visit wouldn’t have been as successful without the positive feedback the site team received through interviews with our colleagues across campus, our school partners including cooperating teachers and administrators, and of course, with our tremendous students. We learn and grow from our conversations with stakeholders, and we endeavor to meet the needs of today’s challenging school environments.”
The award also highlights the leadership Clarion has always exhibited in education preparation.
“Beyond looking at data from key assessments and stakeholder surveys, Clarion has led the way by our involvement at the state and national levels. Faculty at Clarion have been active in organizations like the National Council for Social Studies and National Association of Educators of Young Children,” Price said.
This recognition is evidence that Clarion University, an institution preparing teachers for over 150 years, is as President Dr. Dale-Elizabth Pehrsson said, “building it better and stronger and reclaiming our legacy!”
Recipients of the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement are selected from the educator preparation providers that were granted accreditation by CAEP at the initial level from the previous year, who provided a full complement of evidence with demonstrated data trends and no plans. Recipients had no stipulations or areas for improvement. Providers selected for recognition advance equity and excellence in educator preparation through purposeful use of self-study procedures and evidence-based reporting that assure quality and support continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 learning.
“This third class to receive the Murray recognition represents the diversity and innovation that comes with CAEP accreditation. Small, large, public, private, faith-based, and historically minority serving,” said CAEP President Chris Koch. “These recipients reflect the creativity that CAEP affords in achieving excellence, by meeting the standards in a variety of ways, for the diverse populations they serve.”