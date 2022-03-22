BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center is holding a Clean-Up Day Party at Scripture Rocks Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Participants will be clearing the trails of downed limbs and debris, and cleaning off the interpretive panels, picnic tables and benches. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help – any level of experience is invited. This is a great opportunity for an organization, club or Scout troops to help at our community park.
Dress appropriately, bring gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers with leaf blowers are needed as well.
The park is located on Route 28 past Jefferson Manor. Call 814-849-0077 with questions or email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net. Visit JCHConline.org and on Facebook.