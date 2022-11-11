CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Area United Way volunteers recently announced that over $102,632 in donations toward the Community Campaign Goal for 2022-23 has bene raised to help 23 local member agencies in eastern, southern and central Clearfield County.

Campaign Vice Chairman Wilson Fisher Jr. asks anyone who hasn’t received a pledge card, and who can help United Way and the 23 agencies they serve throughout Clearfield County, to please send in a tax-deductible donation today to:

Clearfield Area United Way

18 N. Second St.

P.O. Box 1430

Clearfield, PA 16830

Donors can also give via PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.

