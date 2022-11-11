CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Area United Way volunteers recently announced that over $102,632 in donations toward the Community Campaign Goal for 2022-23 has bene raised to help 23 local member agencies in eastern, southern and central Clearfield County.
Campaign Vice Chairman Wilson Fisher Jr. asks anyone who hasn’t received a pledge card, and who can help United Way and the 23 agencies they serve throughout Clearfield County, to please send in a tax-deductible donation today to:
Clearfield Area United Way
18 N. Second St.
P.O. Box 1430
Clearfield, PA 16830
Donors can also give via PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.