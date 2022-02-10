CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Choral Society will begin rehearsals soon, and is looking for new members.
The Clearfield Choral Society, formerly known as the Clearfield Community Chorus, is becoming one of Central Pennsylvania’s leading community choirs. The 50-plus voice mixed choir brings together community members of all ages, experiences, and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing.
This choir was founded in Clearfield in 2015, after a 20-year hiatus without a community choral group.
Rehearsals will be Mondays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 14 at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church located at 119 N 2nd St. in Clearfield. At this time, masks will be required for rehearsals.
“How Can I Keep from Singing” will be the theme of this spring’s concert, scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.
“After a pandemic where singing was deemed a high-risk activity, we need to be reminded of how history has encouraged humankind to sing for generations, whether in churches, choirs, families, together, or by oneself,” shared Jacob Mandell, director for this concert. “Once again, we come together to sing as a community, something that we now realize we should not take for granted.”
To register to be part of the choir, visit www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org or arrive a few minutes early to the first rehearsal. After registering, you will pay your $40 registration fee and pick up your music at the first rehearsal.
The last day to register to join the choir is Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.