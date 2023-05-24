CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow has announced the names of couples who applied for marriage licenses during the month of April.
Brad Lee Scott and April Lynn McClellan; Chester L. Byler and Lovina M. Shetler; Scott Allen Rickert Jr. and Anne Marsha Sunderland; John Martin Selvage and Bridget Kay Hallman; and Samuel W. Detweiler and Rebecca J. Hershberger.
Ryan Daniel Thomas and Eryn Marie Caragein; Michael Dean Nelson Jr. ad Elissa Ellen Madera; Steven G. Barrett and Jamie S. Thurston; Nathan Tyler Witenski and Emily Megan Coy; and Donald G. Bock Sr. and Karen L. Ramsey.
Enrique Hoyos and Jaqueline Espinoza Cruz; William Cody Rushing McClain and Faith Renee Gerdon; Jacob D. Mast and Catherine D. Hershberger; Andrew E. Sommers and Cora J. Mast; and Matthew David Harvey and Natasha Dawn Mulhall.
Kyler Edward Hudson and Samantha Jo Bruce; Victor Daniel Bravo Monroy and Katerina Vladimirova; Blake Robert Ardery and Rebecca Lynn Loesch; Vincent N. Humenay and Kara Leeann Soltys; and Jacob Shawn Striegel and Pheobe Rose Robillard.
Spencer Joseph Hill and Tina Marie Larock; Michael Duane Carter and Kimberly A. Lumadue; Craig Daniel Davis and Makayla Lynn Keister; Randal Scott Swatsworth II and Emilee Hope Brown; and Gavin Duane Luzier and Caitlyn Nicole McClintock.
Brian Biss and Amy Lynn Kirkwood; Andrew David Bigelow Jr. and Breanne Lee Stiver; Mark Mitchell Guthrie Jr. and Cassidy Brooke Rowles; William James Granville Jr. and Naomi Nichole Walk; and Kenneth Lane Goff and Amy Nicole Brown.