DuBOIS — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation has added four new scholarship funds that will award scholarships to graduating seniors in 2022.
This is in addition to the existing 24 scholarship funds that awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to more than 40 student recipients in 2021. The new scholarship funds and the criteria for each are as follows:
Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship – The Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship has been established by Cultural Resources Inc. to provide scholarship opportunities to graduating seniors who have been involved in productions or programs at the Reitz Theater. The scholarship selection committee will give special consideration to a student who is pursuing further education and a career in the performing arts. Applications for the Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship are available at www.reitztheater.com and hard copies will be available after March 1 at the guidance offices of high schools in the DuBois area.
Arnold and Ethel Cameron Memorial Scholarship – Established by the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cameron, the Cameron Scholarship Committee will be accepting applications submitted by 2022 graduates of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center and Jeff Tech. Criteria the committee will be considering include applicants must be graduating in good standing with the CCCTC or Jeff Tech, have a financial need and are accepted into a trade or technical school to continue their education in the fall of 2022. Interested students can pick up an application for the Cameron Scholarship after March 1 in the guidance departments at CCCTC and Jeff Tech. The application will require letters of recommendation be submitted.
Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship – Established by the parents, family and friends of Scott Beers, this scholarship honors the memory and life of Scott who died in an ATV accident in October of 2018. Scott was a 2017 graduate of CCCTC and was attending Edinboro University on a full scholarship from First Energy Corp pursuing his dream to become an electric line worker at the time of his death. The Scott Beers scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduate of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center who is enrolled to continue their education in a post-secondary college, trade or technical school. The Beers scholarship committee is looking to award the scholarship to a student who has completed their course work at CCCTC in good standing, has a financial need and has experienced and overcome some obstacles in life. Applicants will need to submit a letter of recommendation and complete a 500 word essay describing a life obstacle they have overcome and the impact it had on their life. Applications for the Scott Beers Memorial Scholarship will be available after March 1 in the guidance office at CCCTC.
Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship – Established by Mr. Bressler’s niece and his estate, this scholarship honors his 25 years as an English teacher at Clearfield Area High School. Many of Mr. Bressler’s students fondly remember the positive impact he had on them. To continue his impact on current and future Clearfield High School students, the Ardell Bressler Scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduate of Clearfield Area High School who achieved good grades in their English studies throughout their high school career. Staff members of the CHS English Department will form the committee who will annually review the scholarship applications and award the scholarship to a graduating senior. Applications for the Ardell Bressler Memorial Scholarship will be available after March 1 in the guidance office at Clearfield Area High School.
Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The Charitable Foundation is excited to add these four new scholarship funds to our existing portfolio of available scholarships. Adding these new funds gives even more scholarship opportunities to graduating seniors in high schools throughout Clearfield County. The Charitable Foundation Board of Directors thanks the families and friends who have entrusted us to manage and grow these scholarship funds that will benefit graduating seniors for many years to come.”
Anyone interested in donating to the four new scholarship funds or any of the existing scholarship funds can visit www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org, click the heading “Online donation to a scholarship fund” and then scroll and select the blue button for the scholarship fund you want to donate to. Or persons can mail a donation check to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation and write the scholarship fund name in the check’s memo field. Send the donation check to: Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830