CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee held their monthly public meeting recently.
Members nominated Dr. Donna Tubbs with the honorary award of “Democrat of the Year,” which will be presented to her at the 2022 Spring Event on Sunday, May 1. The spring event will be held at the Curwensville Civic Center from noon until 4 p.m. CCDC will host special guest speakers and statewide candidates.
Tickets for the event are $15 per person and children 12 and under are free. There will be door prizes, food and refreshments. Guests may RSVP by calling 814-205-3451 or by email at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com. CCDC will provide updates once special guest speakers are confirmed.
The next public meeting will be held on the third Monday of April at 7 p.m. CCDC members also meet for Team Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. every week to socialize and organize. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend.