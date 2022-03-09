CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee is looking for registered Democrats to fill precinct committee person positions that will appear on the Democratic Primary ballot in the May election.
A precinct committee person must be a registered Democrat and obtain 10 signatures from other Democrats living in the same voting precinct.
CCDC Chairman Bob Tubbs said that having names of Democratic Party representatives on the May primary ballot will unite Democrats and strengthen the party.
The deadline to file at the Election Office is March 15.
Please contact the CCDC immediately to obtain a petition packet and voter lists.
CCDC can be contacted by phone at 814-205-3451, or by email at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.
Interested parties may also obtain petitions at the Clearfield County Election Office located at 212 E. Locust St. in Clearfield.