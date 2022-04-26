CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee has tickets on sale for their 2022 Spring Luncheon to be held on Sunday, May 1 at the Curwensville Community Center.
Social hour will be begin at 12 p.m., meal to follow at 1 p.m., and speaking presentations will begin once the meal has been served.
Statewide candidates have been invited to speak, and Chairman Bob Tubbs will be the master of ceremonies.
Dr. Donna Tubbs, of Curwensville, will be honored as the “Democrat of the Year.” Tickets are $15 each, and children under 12 are free.
Persons may receive tickets by mailing a check to CCDC PO Box 262, Clearfield, PA 16830, by calling 814-205-3451, or by purchasing online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2022ccdcspringevent.