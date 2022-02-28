CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Democratic Committee ended their regularly scheduled meeting on the third Monday of February to have further expenditure discussion.
Chair Bob Tubbs announced its rescheduling to Monday (tonight) 7 p.m.
The agenda of the meeting will continue as scheduled and will include a vote on a semi-annual rental agreement for headquarters. Two-thirds majority vote is required for expenditures to be approved.
All registered Democrats are encouraged to participate.
CCDC also announces their petition signing event will be on Friday, March 4 from 12-2 p.m. at headquarters located at 106 N 2nd St. in downtown Clearfield.
Statewide candidates or their representatives will be in attendance.