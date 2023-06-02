CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Fair Queens Program is now accepting applications for the 2023 Clearfield County Fair Queen Competition.
The Clearfield County Fair Queens Program’s mission is to advocate for Pennsylvania’s Agriculture and Fair Industries while also investing in the leadership development of the young women in our community.
The competition consists of a written essay, a personal interview, a 3 to 5 minute speech, and a short on-stage biography.
The 2023 Clearfield County Fair Queen will win a $500 monetary prize. All court members will also receive a monetary prize.
The 2023 Clearfield County Fair and her court will spend the week at the Clearfield County Fair, interacting with exhibitors and visitors, handing out ribbons, introducing entertainment and much more. Additionally, the 2023 Clearfield County Fair Queen will represent the Clearfield County Fair at the 2024 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Competition this coming January in Hershey.
The competition is open to girls between the age of 16 years old and 20 years old as of June 1, 2023. Applicants do not need to be a Clearfield County resident but cannot compete in any other Fair Queen Competitions in Pennsylvania. Additionally, applicants do not need to have an agricultural, 4-H, FFA, or Fair background.
The Clearfield County Fair Queens Program will be accepting applicants until our first contestant meeting on June 27. The application link can be found on the Clearfield County Fair’s website under the “Queens Contest” tab.