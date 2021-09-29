CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced the October schedule for its mobile library.
It is: Monday, Oct. 4, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30-11:45 a.m. and Mountain View Market Place, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 5, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 6, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 12, Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Madera Firehall, 2:30-4:15 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 13, Coalport Center for Active Living, 10-11:30 a.m. and Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7403, Coalport, noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 19, The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 20, former Penfield Elementary School, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21, VFW Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 25, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30-11:45 a.m. and Mountain View Market Place, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 26, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 27, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.