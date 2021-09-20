CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in August in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Donald E. Smith of DuBois and Jill Ann Charles of DuBois.
- Daniel Robert Hewes Stratton of Luthersburg and Haley Lynne Duke of Luthersburg.
- William Lee Bryan of Philipsburg and Alyssa Dawn Walker of Osceola Mills.
- Kelcey Edward Gulvas of DuBois and Kaitlyn Rita Wilkinson of DuBois.
- Nash William Carney of DuBois and Jasmine Louise Klett of DuBois.
- Roger Lynn Kephart Jr. of Philipsburg and Madison Kendall Beck of Philipsburg.
- Moses C. Norris IV of Irvona and Melissa Jo Rabenstein of Irvona.
- Wyatt Dalton Bouch of Brookville and Olivia Paige Lockett of Grampian.
- Drew Brenton Woodrow of Raleigh, N.C. and Rebecca Lynn Pyne of Raleigh, N.C.
- Douglas John Steward of Philipsburg and Samantha Rae Baughman of Philipsburg.
- Travis Andrew Winters of West Decatur and Molly Elizabeth Yeager of Clearfield.
- Lucas Ryan Dudek of DuBois and Andrea Jean Heindl of DuBois.
- Charles E. Lynn Jr. of Ramey and Tina M. Hegarty of Ramey.
- Zachary Glenn Krepps of Coalport and Paige MacKenzie Kinslow of Milroy.
- Mickey Lee Moore of Clearfield and Tammy L. Updike of Clearfield.
- Daniel George Myers Jr. of Woodland and Ashley Nicole Blantz of Woodland.
- Thomas Earl Ferguson of West Decatur and Dorothy Louise Ewing of West Decatur.
- Bryce Aaron Walk of DuBois and Erica Lynn Lander of DuBois.
- Robin Wayne Ankeny of Falls Creek and Ruth Deborah Ledger of DuBois.
- Damien Daniel Dongell of Curwensville and Leyna Ann Seyler of Curwensville.
- Carl Douglas Krupa of Philipsburg and Kelly Danielle Maines of Grassflat.
- Naithan Eugene Deyarmin of DuBois and Patricia Ann Brock of DuBois.
- James R. Hummel of Morrisdale and Jennifer A. Alley of Morrisdale.
- Ricky Ray Boleen Jr. of DuBois and Angelina Marie Hynds of DuBois.
- Dennis W. Rhone of Clearfield and Brenda Bowes of Clearfield.
- Tanner Lee Reitz of Mahaffey and Kinya Lorreine Prunty of Mahaffey.
- Ryan Andrew Jackson of West Decatur and Desirae Nicole Button of Woodland.
- Martin William Matlack of Curwensville and Melissa Marie Courtney of Curwensville.
- Noah Patrick Lewis of DuBois and Nikki Lynn Strickland of DuBois.
- Ryan Douglas Graham of DuBois and Stephanie Ann Swope of DuBois.
- Cory James Kuntz of DuBois and Tiffany Lynn Breth of DuBois.
- Steven M. Cooke of Connellsville and Carrianne DeBlasio of DuBois.
- Michael Richard Frisco of DuBois and Tera S. Huston of DuBois.
- Scott Reed Eckess of Clearfield and Maria R. Carrion Ocasio.
- James William Hendry of DuBois and Bonnie Lou Wiegand of DuBois.
- Zachary Ryan Kephart of Clearfield to Destiny Dawn Clark of Clearfield.
- Jesse Reay Dixon of DuBois and Christine Heilbrun of DuBois.
- Derek Russell Allen of DuBois and Rachel Suzanne Seary of DuBois.
- Trevor Allen Straw of West Decatur and Elizabeth Ann Lanager of West Decatur.
- Michael Stephen Kokoskie of Houtzdale and Megan Katherine Williams of Houtzdale.
- Ivan I. Lendyel of DuBois and Nataliia I. Biba of DuBois.
- Derek Evan Wagner Sr. of Clearfield and Tealicia Maefrances Simmons of Clearfield.
- Derek Bruce Heckathorne of DuBois and Amy Lee Moosmann of DuBois.
- Barry J. Radzyminski of Smokerun and Rachel E. Traveny of Smokerun.
- Brandon Michael Droll of Clearfield and Tiffany Amber Parks of West Decatur.
- Jacob John Greeley of DuBois and Samantha Blyu Palmer of DuBois.
- Jake Ryan Smithtro of Clearfield and Krysten Virginia Moore of Clearfield.
- Kyaw Tun Nyein of Elmhurst, N.Y. and Htar S. Hlaing of DuBois.
- Zachery Taylor Williams of Luthersburg and Ashley Elizabeth Schoening of Luthersburg.
- Andrew Lewis Hoyt of Clearfield and Amanda Jane Stonebraker of Curwensville.