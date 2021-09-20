CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in August in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Donald E. Smith of DuBois and Jill Ann Charles of DuBois.
  • Daniel Robert Hewes Stratton of Luthersburg and Haley Lynne Duke of Luthersburg.
  • William Lee Bryan of Philipsburg and Alyssa Dawn Walker of Osceola Mills.
  • Kelcey Edward Gulvas of DuBois and Kaitlyn Rita Wilkinson of DuBois.
  • Nash William Carney of DuBois and Jasmine Louise Klett of DuBois.
  • Roger Lynn Kephart Jr. of Philipsburg and Madison Kendall Beck of Philipsburg.
  • Moses C. Norris IV of Irvona and Melissa Jo Rabenstein of Irvona.
  • Wyatt Dalton Bouch of Brookville and Olivia Paige Lockett of Grampian.
  • Drew Brenton Woodrow of Raleigh, N.C. and Rebecca Lynn Pyne of Raleigh, N.C.
  • Douglas John Steward of Philipsburg and Samantha Rae Baughman of Philipsburg.
  • Travis Andrew Winters of West Decatur and Molly Elizabeth Yeager of Clearfield.
  • Lucas Ryan Dudek of DuBois and Andrea Jean Heindl of DuBois.
  • Charles E. Lynn Jr. of Ramey and Tina M. Hegarty of Ramey.
  • Zachary Glenn Krepps of Coalport and Paige MacKenzie Kinslow of Milroy.
  • Mickey Lee Moore of Clearfield and Tammy L. Updike of Clearfield.
  • Daniel George Myers Jr. of Woodland and Ashley Nicole Blantz of Woodland.
  • Thomas Earl Ferguson of West Decatur and Dorothy Louise Ewing of West Decatur.
  • Bryce Aaron Walk of DuBois and Erica Lynn Lander of DuBois.
  • Robin Wayne Ankeny of Falls Creek and Ruth Deborah Ledger of DuBois.
  • Damien Daniel Dongell of Curwensville and Leyna Ann Seyler of Curwensville.
  • Carl Douglas Krupa of Philipsburg and Kelly Danielle Maines of Grassflat.
  • Naithan Eugene Deyarmin of DuBois and Patricia Ann Brock of DuBois.
  • James R. Hummel of Morrisdale and Jennifer A. Alley of Morrisdale.
  • Ricky Ray Boleen Jr. of DuBois and Angelina Marie Hynds of DuBois.
  • Dennis W. Rhone of Clearfield and Brenda Bowes of Clearfield.
  • Tanner Lee Reitz of Mahaffey and Kinya Lorreine Prunty of Mahaffey.
  • Ryan Andrew Jackson of West Decatur and Desirae Nicole Button of Woodland.
  • Martin William Matlack of Curwensville and Melissa Marie Courtney of Curwensville.
  • Noah Patrick Lewis of DuBois and Nikki Lynn Strickland of DuBois.
  • Ryan Douglas Graham of DuBois and Stephanie Ann Swope of DuBois.
  • Cory James Kuntz of DuBois and Tiffany Lynn Breth of DuBois.
  • Steven M. Cooke of Connellsville and Carrianne DeBlasio of DuBois.
  • Michael Richard Frisco of DuBois and Tera S. Huston of DuBois.
  • Scott Reed Eckess of Clearfield and Maria R. Carrion Ocasio.
  • James William Hendry of DuBois and Bonnie Lou Wiegand of DuBois.
  • Zachary Ryan Kephart of Clearfield to Destiny Dawn Clark of Clearfield.
  • Jesse Reay Dixon of DuBois and Christine Heilbrun of DuBois.
  • Derek Russell Allen of DuBois and Rachel Suzanne Seary of DuBois.
  • Trevor Allen Straw of West Decatur and Elizabeth Ann Lanager of West Decatur.
  • Michael Stephen Kokoskie of Houtzdale and Megan Katherine Williams of Houtzdale.
  • Ivan I. Lendyel of DuBois and Nataliia I. Biba of DuBois.
  • Derek Evan Wagner Sr. of Clearfield and Tealicia Maefrances Simmons of Clearfield.
  • Derek Bruce Heckathorne of DuBois and Amy Lee Moosmann of DuBois.
  • Barry J. Radzyminski of Smokerun and Rachel E. Traveny of Smokerun.
  • Brandon Michael Droll of Clearfield and Tiffany Amber Parks of West Decatur.
  • Jacob John Greeley of DuBois and Samantha Blyu Palmer of DuBois.
  • Jake Ryan Smithtro of Clearfield and Krysten Virginia Moore of Clearfield.
  • Kyaw Tun Nyein of Elmhurst, N.Y. and Htar S. Hlaing of DuBois.
  • Zachery Taylor Williams of Luthersburg and Ashley Elizabeth Schoening of Luthersburg.
  • Andrew Lewis Hoyt of Clearfield and Amanda Jane Stonebraker of Curwensville.

