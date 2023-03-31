CLEARFIELD — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Vic Stabile will highlight the annual Republican Lincoln Dinner to be held Thursday, April 20 at Moena Restaurant beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.
Treasurer Garrity will highlight news from Harrisburg and Judge Stabile, who is running for retention, will discuss the Pennsylvania state judicial races. This year’s program will also feature the Republican primary candidates for Clearfield County Commissioner, District Attorney, Coroner, Register and Recorder and Treasurer. Elected officials will also be present.
The meal will include appetizers, entrée, sides, coffee, water and iced tea. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased by contacting 814-378-3658 by April 17.