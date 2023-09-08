MANCHESTER, NH (09/06/2023) — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List:

  • Valerie Smith of Byrnedale
  • Ashlee Moffett of Kane
  • Joseph Fleming of Saint Marys
  • Kristen Haight of Kane
  • Briana Miller of Hyde
  • Kaitlin Brauer of Punxsutawney
  • Emily Dixon of Ridgway
  • Wayne Heverly of Philipsburg
  • Rae Gallaher of Philipsburg
  • Rebecca Shaginaw of DuBois
  • Ainsley Wolfe of Brookville
  • John Dubel of Emporium
  • Shanden Volpe of DuBois
  • Timothy Komisar of Osceola Mills
  • Carrie Bowes of Philipsburg
  • Jacob Waslosky of Smithmill
  • Corin Craig of Brookville
  • Frederick Hickman of Morrisdale
  • Michael Sterner of Frenchville
  • Mason Yoder of Punxsutawney
  • Richard Church of Clearfield
  • Jenna Gabor of Saint Marys

Tags