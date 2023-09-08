MANCHESTER, NH (09/06/2023) — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List:
- Valerie Smith of Byrnedale
- Ashlee Moffett of Kane
- Joseph Fleming of Saint Marys
- Kristen Haight of Kane
- Briana Miller of Hyde
- Kaitlin Brauer of Punxsutawney
- Emily Dixon of Ridgway
- Wayne Heverly of Philipsburg
- Rae Gallaher of Philipsburg
- Rebecca Shaginaw of DuBois
- Ainsley Wolfe of Brookville
- John Dubel of Emporium
- Shanden Volpe of DuBois
- Timothy Komisar of Osceola Mills
- Carrie Bowes of Philipsburg
- Jacob Waslosky of Smithmill
- Corin Craig of Brookville
- Frederick Hickman of Morrisdale
- Michael Sterner of Frenchville
- Mason Yoder of Punxsutawney
- Richard Church of Clearfield
- Jenna Gabor of Saint Marys