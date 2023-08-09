CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Community Band will once again fill The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) with brilliant music at its concert on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
The Clearfield Community Band is made up of several talented musicians from the community and beyond. They present several concerts each year, and many of the band’s members are part of other ensembles or teach and perform regularly in the area.
Audience members will enjoy seeing familiar faces, and listening to many different styles of music. There will be something for everyone.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.