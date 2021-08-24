CLEARFIELD — CCAAA is holding a Walmart Truckload Sale, which features scratch and dent items that could not be sent to Walmart Stores. This merchandise has been donated by the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland.
The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The funds raised from this event will benefit services and programs offered for our local older adults. Items will be priced low to sell, therefore no markdowns will be made throughout the day. All items are sold “as is” and all sales are final –no returns.
Visitors should enter and exit through the front doors only, and bring shopping bags or containers to carry merchandise.
Tickets will be given for larger items on the floor to use for checking out, and instructions given for pick-up location. Assistance is available for loading.
Cash and credit cards are accepted (no checks) and there is a fee charged for credit cards. Receipts will be either text or emailed, no paper receipts.
There will be a separate line for cash & credit. Follow the CCAA on Facebook to view pictures of items as they are unloaded them from trucks. Masks are required in the building.