CLEARFIELD — In December 2022, the Clearfield County Democratic Committee approved its annual Strategic Plan and Financial Budget for 2023.
This month during "Team Tuesdays," members will work on amending the bylaws for State Committee approval. Democrats from Clearfield County who have an interest in helping with the bylaws are asked to participate.
The CCDC is also looking for volunteers to prepare fundraising mailers during Team Tuesday sessions in January.
The first Meet and Greet of 2023 will host Jill Beck, statewide candidate for Superior Court, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Refreshments will be provided, and the formal monthly committee meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
All Democrats are encouraged to stop by and meet candidate Beck.
The CCDC headquarters is located at 106 N 2nd St. in Clearfield.