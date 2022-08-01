CLEARFIELD — In partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. has provided 1,641 eligible consumers in Clearfield County with 6,564 vouchers for the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program valued at $39,384.
Clearfield County seniors receive farmers market nutrition checks
