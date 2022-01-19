CLEARFIELD — Crop farmers, hay producers, landowners return this year to learn about the latest agronomic research and technologies.
The Clearfield County Crops Day will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds off Route 322 northwest of Clearfield, PA.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with time to visit with sponsors.
Featured talks for the day include “Soil Compaction Technologies” with Dr. Sjoerd Duiker –Professor, Soil Management, Penn State University and “Nematode Management” and “Forage Diseases” with Dr. Paul Esker, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Field Crop Pathology at Penn State University.
Other talks include “Proper Disposal and Chemsweep” and “Modes of Action.”
There will be a $15 fee to cover lunch for those that register by Feb. 4. Late registrations and walk-ins will be $20. To register call the Penn State Extension Customer Service at 877-345-0691 or visit extension.psu.edu/crops-days. Penn State is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity, and the diversity of its workforce.