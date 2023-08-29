INDIANA, Pa. –The following students from Clearfield and Jefferson counties have been named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Frenchville
- Katherine Mary Reese, Caledonia Pike, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management
Smokerun
- Justin Ray Magnetti, North Twigg Street, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law
Westover
- Adam Michael Dubyak, Roland Drive, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Brookville
- Mikayla Rae Aikins, Pine Street, B.S. in Disability Services
Punxsutawney
- Angie Davis, North Main Street, B.A. in Honors Program in Psychology
- Olivia Paige Fleming, Altman Avenue, B.A. in Criminology