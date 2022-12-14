INDIANA — Students from Clearfield and Jefferson counties have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Clearfield County
Clearfield
- Austin J. Fontenoy, Music Education
DuBois
- Sophia Maloney, Chemistry/Pre-Pharmacy
- Carly Renwick, Early Childhood Education
Grampian
- Hannah Condon, Biology/Ecology
Osceola Mills
- Samantha Bainey, Criminology
- Sierra Knepp, Criminology
Westover
- Kaleb Kruise, Safety, Health and Environmental Sciences
Smokerun
- Justin Magnetti of Smokerun, Criminology/Pre-Law
Jefferson County
Brookville
- Emily Kramer, Nursing
- Emily McAninch, Speech/Language Patheology
Punxsutawney
- MacKenzie Brudnock, Art Education
- Angie Davis, Criminology
- Olivia Paige Fleming, Criminology
- Cassidy Elizabeth Love, Psychology
- Bayden William Lyle, Psychology
- Graham Michael McFarland, Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
- Juliana Shaffer, Art Education
Sigel
- Patrick James Deal, Nutrition/Dietetics
Summerville
- Chloe B. Buzard, Communications Media/Media Production
Valier
Briea Heckler, Nursing