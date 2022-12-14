INDIANA — Students from Clearfield and Jefferson counties have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Clearfield County

Clearfield

  • Austin J. Fontenoy, Music Education

DuBois

  • Sophia Maloney, Chemistry/Pre-Pharmacy
  • Carly Renwick, Early Childhood Education

Grampian

  • Hannah Condon, Biology/Ecology

Osceola Mills

  • Samantha Bainey, Criminology
  • Sierra Knepp, Criminology

Westover

  • Kaleb Kruise, Safety, Health and Environmental Sciences

Smokerun

  • Justin Magnetti of Smokerun, Criminology/Pre-Law

Jefferson County

Brookville

  • Emily Kramer, Nursing
  • Emily McAninch, Speech/Language Patheology

Punxsutawney

  • MacKenzie Brudnock, Art Education
  • Angie Davis, Criminology
  • Olivia Paige Fleming, Criminology
  • Cassidy Elizabeth Love, Psychology
  • Bayden William Lyle, Psychology
  • Graham Michael McFarland, Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
  • Juliana Shaffer, Art Education

Sigel

  • Patrick James Deal, Nutrition/Dietetics

Summerville

  • Chloe B. Buzard, Communications Media/Media Production

Valier

Briea Heckler, Nursing

