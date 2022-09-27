CLEARFIELD — Get ready to “fall into fun” with the 11th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K, Fall Festival and Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show returning to beautiful downtown Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 8, hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC).
The day will start off with a Pumpkin Run 5K run/walk through the streets of Clearfield. The cost is $20 if pre-registered. Day-of registration is $25. Day-of registration will be from 7-8 a.m., and the race will start at 8:15 a.m. Dented Keg Brewing Co. and Jim’s Sports Center will have a special offer for all race participants.
After the race, attendees can head over to the Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This admission-free, family-friendly event on Market, Locust and Third streets features something for everyone.
Festival-goers can enjoy great food while meeting and mingling with more than 100 talented artisans as they display and sell work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather, and metalwork to jewelry, glass, photography, and mixed-media art pieces. Many downtown businesses will also be open to showcase great fall sales.
There will be live entertainment by country singer Joe Quick from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m in front of the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Kids will be able to “Chalk-Up Clearfield” sponsored by Historica Plus Antiques (located by the kids area) for the children to design their own square on the sidewalk. There will also be lots of games, face painting and fall activities for kids all day throughout the festival.
The “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade” will take place at 1 p.m. in the Express Cafe parking lot. This event is sponsored by the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, Waggin’ Trains and Scoop Waste Management. Pets must be leashed and up-to-date on vaccines. No animals should be forced to wear costumes that cause any discomfort or injury to the animal, but pets may come in costumes. Owners are invited to come in costume, too. Prizes will be awarded. Participation is free. Treats will be provided to all pets.
In addition, the 6th annual Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will take place in and around the Third Street Parking lot with registration from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration fee is $10.
For more information, call 765-6000 or visit www.DisoverClearfield.com.