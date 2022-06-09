CLEARFIELD — Clearfield's Corner Concert summer series continues, with the next show set for Friday, June 10.
The band "Ride the Song" will play a variety of bluegrass, blues and country music, with a cruise-in happening at the same time in downtown Clearfield at Lower Witmer Park.
On June 17, the band "Hell Bent" will return to the Corner Concert stage to shake the park with some old school hard rock.
All shows start at 7 p.m. and are free to the public.
Donations are collected for "Boxes of Hope," a nonprofit organization sending care packages to women battling breast cancer.
For more information, go to boh4bc.org. Follow Corner Concert Series on Facebook for updates and details. Concerts happen every Friday night during the summer.