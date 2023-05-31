KERSEY — The Fox Township Recreation Department will be running a co-ed sand volleyball league. Registration at Fox Township Park is now underway.
This recreation league is open to all area teams. Teams will need to have at least six members with at least two women on the court at all times, and members must play at least 50 percent of scheduled matches in order to be eligible for the playoffs. All games will be played on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at the park.
Official rosters for the co-ed league may be picked up at Fox Township Community Park from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on week days.
Rosters can also be found online at www.foxtownship.com. Click on the park and recreation tab, and forms can be found at the bottom of the page. Rosters can be returned either to the park office or mailed to the Fox Township Municipal Building at 116 Irishtown Road in Kersey, P.O. Box 184.
The rosters must be completed and returned with a $40 entry fee no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.
The first night of league play will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.
For more information, contact the park at 814-885-6122, email foxtwp123@gmail.com or message the Fox Township Park Facebook page.