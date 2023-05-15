REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s May student of the month is Michael Coleman, who is a sophomore in the Diesel Mechanics program.
Coleman comes to Jeff Tech from his home school –Punxsutawney Area School District. He is active with the Oliver Township Fire Company.
In his free time, Coleman likes to hunt, fish and help with activities at the fire hall.
Coleman currently works at Fetterhoff Remodeling and Construction. He plans to stay in the Punxsutawney area after school and find a job as a mechanic.
Coleman is the son of Mike Coleman of Punxsutawney.