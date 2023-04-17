LOCK HAVEN — Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania was named a winner of the 2023 Ellucian Impact Awards in the Institutional Resilience category. Ellucian is the leading higher education technology solutions provider.
The Ellucian Impact Award celebrates the higher education visionaries who are inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. The annual award recognizes institutions using technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently, and offer a better student experience.
The Ellucian Impact Awards were announced March 29 at Ellucian Live, the higher education industry’s top global technology conference, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“I want to thank Ellucian for this tremendous honor,” said Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University. “This award is recognition for the hard work and dedication by more than a thousand faculty and staff who worked long and hard to bring the integration of three campuses into one.”
Along with the work of individuals, many software systems also had to change or be upgraded.
“This (integration) was a transformation because we were really changing the culture of three institutions bringing three disparate systems, two of which were at the end of life, into a new cloud-based student information system,” said Ed Keller, interim associate vice president for information technology.
As part of the honor, Commonwealth University will also receive a $25,000 grant from Ellucian.