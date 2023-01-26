BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg congratulates the more than 1,870 students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester:

  • Jennifer Adams, Nursing BSN major, of Lanse
  • Ana Arthurs, Psychology BA major, of Ridgway
  • Meghan Cantolina, Nursing BSN major, of Morrisdale (16858)
  • Katlyn Folmar, Biology BS major, of Drifting
  • Anne Garrett, Philosophy BA major, of Philipsburg
  • Amelia Kosoglow, Prof Sales and Marketing BSBA major, of State College
  • Carahlyn Lewis, Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd major, of Emporium
  • Gerard Lowe, Criminal Justice BA major, of Coalport
  • Julie Macwilliams, Nursing BSN major, of Brookville
  • Isaac Owens, English BA major, of Frenchville
  • Lauren Sattesahn, Computer Science BS major, of Clearfield

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos