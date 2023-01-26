BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg congratulates the more than 1,870 students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester:
- Jennifer Adams, Nursing BSN major, of Lanse
- Ana Arthurs, Psychology BA major, of Ridgway
- Meghan Cantolina, Nursing BSN major, of Morrisdale (16858)
- Katlyn Folmar, Biology BS major, of Drifting
- Anne Garrett, Philosophy BA major, of Philipsburg
- Amelia Kosoglow, Prof Sales and Marketing BSBA major, of State College
- Carahlyn Lewis, Early Childhood (PK-4) BSEd major, of Emporium
- Gerard Lowe, Criminal Justice BA major, of Coalport
- Julie Macwilliams, Nursing BSN major, of Brookville
- Isaac Owens, English BA major, of Frenchville
- Lauren Sattesahn, Computer Science BS major, of Clearfield