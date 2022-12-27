LOCK HAVEN — The Commonwealth University Council of Trustees recently welcomed Justin White, a senior sport administration major from Philadelphia, as its student member, representing Lock Haven. White was approved by the Board of Governors at their regular meeting this fall.
White is a wide receiver and two-time Lock Haven football team captain. He also is a member of the Black Student Union; Student Athletics Advisory Council; the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; and is involved with the new Multicultural Resource Center. White is the recipient of Lock Haven’s Big Train Dintiman Scholarship and the Ron and Jo Ann Bowes Locker Room Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.
“It’s a great honor to serve as the student trustee representing the university and the Lock Haven student body,” White said. “I’d like to thank my coaches, Albert Jones ‘99 (chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer), Dr. Ron Darbeau (vice president for faculty affairs and academic operations), and Kenny Hall ‘94 (director of diversity, equity, and inclusion), for mentoring me along the way.”
“Justin is a shining example of a committed, engaged Lock Haven student,” said Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president. “The input and voices of student leaders are integral to shaping the future of Commonwealth University. Thank you, Justin, for your leadership and willingness to serve.”
In October, White was also the featured student speaker at the Lock Haven University Foundation’s ninth annual James C. Reeser Scholarship Brunch.
The scholarship brunch is a celebration of donor generosity and student success at The Haven, offering donors an opportunity to witness firsthand the impact their giving has on Lock Haven students.
“The lasting impact of meeting my donors is something I’ll remember forever,” White said. “To meet the people who helped make college affordable for me was something I will never forget.”
White credits his professors and coursework with helping him become a better leader and providing him with a platform to use his voice to make the world a better place. He also lauded first-year head football coach, Dan Mulrooney, and his entire staff, for creating a fun, positive, optimistic culture for White and his teammates, both, on and off the field.
“There is definitely a bright future for the Lock Haven football program,” White said.
Upon graduating, White plans to become an athletic director and high school football coach.