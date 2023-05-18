BROOKVILLE — Community Action, Inc. (CAI) is pleased to welcome the Jefferson County Fair as the newest AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) station in Jefferson County.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP is one of the largest volunteer efforts in the nation, engaging people age 55 and older in volunteer activities throughout their communities. Volunteers have the opportunity to share their skills, knowledge, and companionship with others while helping their neighbors and community.
The Jefferson County Fair offers many opportunities for senior volunteers, including building preparation, monitoring, accepting exhibits, assisting with judging, and manning concession stands. There is also flower planting, lawn care, and record keeping activities.
If you are age 55 or older and would like to sign up to volunteer at the Jefferson County Fair in July 2023, please contact AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP at Community Action, Inc. 814-226-4785, ext. 104; toll free 1-800-997-7661; or via email at volunteer@jccap.org. Additional volunteer opportunities are also available.