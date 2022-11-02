CLEARFIELD — The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Penn Highlands Clearfield, 815 Doctors Dr.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the community in less than one hour. As grocery prices increase, and the holidays quickly approach, the CBB want to give back to one lucky donor. This week all donors are entered for the chance to win a $100 grocery gift card in their community.
The need for blood has increased and there is no substitute for blood. All eligible and healthy donors are asked to roll up their sleeves and give blood as soon as possible.
Call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times, but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.