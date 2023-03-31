DuBOIS – Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. In the community, the number of donors showing up each day has declined, and the need for new and returning donors has increased.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to the community –in less than an hour. Blood donations are needed every day to maintain a safe and stable blood supply in the community. Each blood donation collected at Community Blood Bank has the ability to save up to three lives and impact local friends, families, and neighbors. They encourage all healthy and eligible donors to give blood as soon as possible.
All blood types are needed, especially blood types O-Negative and O-Positive. Type O-Negative is the universal blood type that can be transfused to any patient and is commonly used to treat trauma patients.
The next local blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. April 4 at 226 Treasure Lake Road, Treasure Lake, DuBois.
Please call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.