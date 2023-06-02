DuBOIS – Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY encourages all eligible donors to give blood as soon as possible.
There will be a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at Treasure Lake, 226 Treasure Lake Road, DuBois.
By donating blood, you can help ensure a sufficient supply of blood products to meet the needs of patients in your community.
During the summer months Community Blood Bank typically sees a steep decline in donations due to family vacations, school breaks, and holidays.
Help Pump Up the Blood Supply by donating blood at a Community Blood Bank drive or the Erie Donor Center. All donors will be entered to win one of four $100 gas gift cards to a gas station of their choice. All donors are also entered for the chance to win two kayaks and two paddles.
Blood donations are critical in helping patients by providing them with the necessary blood components in various medical situations, ranging from emergencies to chronic conditions. There is a severe need for all blood types, especially type O blood which is commonly used in critical and emergency care.
Please call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate.
Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.