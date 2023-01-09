DuBOIS – Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York will be holding a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Penn Highlands DuBois, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more. When you give, others live.
January is National Blood Donor Month. This month is a chance to not only recognize current donors for their selflessness but spread awareness for the need for new and returning donors. As important as blood is to so many of us, just three percent of all Americans donate blood today. That’s despite the fact that 65 percent of the U.S. population is eligible. All donors in the month of January will receive a special “I Give So People Live” T-Shirt to show our appreciation for helping save lives!
All blood types are needed, especially type O blood. Donating is easy and can be done every 56 days – giving all of us a lot of opportunities to do a lot of good each year.
Please call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.