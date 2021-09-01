DuBOIS – Community Blood Bank is in the midst of a shortage along with blood centers throughout the state and around the country.
All community members are invited to donate at the upcoming mobile drive in the DuBois area. The blood collected goes right back in to the community to help anyone in need of a transfusion. Community Blood Bank is actively recruiting new donors to join our loyal donors in helping stabilize the blood supply.
“The need for blood is constant. Our regular blood donors give consistently, but we simply need more people to decide to donate blood,” said Erin Tighe, community relations specialist. “Now is the time for you to help your neighbors by rolling up your sleeve and giving someone the gift of life.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drive: At Sensus in DuBois from noon-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Sensus is located at 805 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.
Please call Kathy at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are encouraged to reduce the wait time, but are not required.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Anyone who is at least 17 years of age, weighs a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, may be eligible to donate blood.
To learn more or to find a blood drive nearby, please visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.