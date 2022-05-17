ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center of Elk & Cameron Counties (CEC) was a proud recipient of an original painting by Al Dornisch.
The painting of the Bald Eagle will be placed in the lobby of the building.
“Al has been a constant presence at the CEC over the years as an instructor and adviser on curriculum related to powder metal training. We are honored to have been chosen to display his talents,” said Kate Brock, executive director of the CEC.
An anonymous donor gifted ten paintings to be displayed throughout St. Marys.
For more information about the CEC, please call 814-781-3437 or go to www.communityedcenter.com.