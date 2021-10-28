INDIANA — Community Guidance Center (“CGC”), a non-profit leader in mental and behavioral health, was recently awarded the Resiliency Award by the Sanctuary Institute of Yonkers, NY. The Institute created the Resiliency Award in the spirit of recognizing certified Sanctuary® Model agencies who have successfully adapted and transitioned during this most challenging, historical time.
Faced with the challenge of continuing care to multiple CGC consumers living in rural communities with little to no access to technology, or those without technical knowledge, CGC had to assist consumers. Strategies included locating resources and educating consumers on the use of technology. CGC staff and consumers utilized Sanctuary® Model philosophies for growth and change to achieve treatment goals.
Meetings, groups and services continued to practice the Sanctuary® Model while virtual, including community meetings and SELF (safety, emotion management, loss and future) for losses, including the loss of “normalcy” in treatment. Consumers and staff responded and continue to show remarkable resiliency.
Darrin Mikula, CEO, states, “The pandemic has tested all of us, especially our consumers with mental (and behavioral) health concerns. I am proud of our staff and consumers for making the change to virtual treatment delivery.” Continues Mikula, “I would be remiss if I didn’t say how grateful I am to our dedicated staff, both clinical and administrative. They stepped up, adapted and modified so that we, as a Center, could (and can) continue to serve our consumers and communities.”