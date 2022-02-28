INDIANA, Pa. — Representatives from non-profit and service organizations and agencies in the community are invited to participate in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Community Involvement Fair on March 1.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room.
Parking passes are available to participating organizations. Organizations wishing to participate in the event should register through the IUP website by typing in community involvement fair in the search box.