COOKSBURG — The following are upcoming programs scheduled at Cook Forest State Park.
Friday, Oct. 8
“Animal Calls” at 7 p.m.
Bring chairs, blankets and an animal call imitation to the Ridge camp Park Amphitheater for an evening of animal calls.
Friday, Oct. 8 & Saturday, Oct. 9 “Spooky Nights Halloween Decorating Competition”
Join the fun of competing and judging campsite decorations at Ridge Camp. Proceeds benefit Ridge Camp playground equipment replacements. Contact cffriendstreas@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 9“Cathedral by Candlelight: History of Cook Forest through the Eyes of the 1800s Lumberjack” at 7 p.m.
Meet at the Park Office to take a walk back in time with a lumberman from the 1800s, who will lead a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run.
Saturday, Oct. 16“Cook Forest Fall Workday” at 8 a.m.
Those looking to get involved with Cook Forest State Park can consider joining to help maintain the park through various work projects. Jobs may include trail maintenance, litter pickup, painting, wood stacking, etc. Contact the park office at 814-744-8407.
Saturday, Oct. 30“Cathedral by Candlelight” at 7 p.m.
Want to experience something different this year for Halloween, instead of the standard “trick-or-treaters?” Walk back in time into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with an historical character from the past. View the ancient forest and walk beneath the giants by candlelight. Either a French Marine from the 1750s who saw these massive trees 250 years ago, or a lumberman from the 1800’s will be there to guide us. Program starts at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.