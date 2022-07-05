COOKSBURG — The following are programs scheduled at Cook Forest State Park in the month of July:
Saturday, July 9
Gather at the Sensory Trail trailhead at 10 a.m. for “Sensory Trail Dedication.” Friends of Cook Forest and parks staff have been busy developing interpretive signage for the blind and physically disabled along this recently resurfaced paved trail.
Friday, July 22
Join park staff for the “Clarion River Boating Program: Arroyo Bridge-Irwin Run” at 8 a.m. A guided float down the national wild and scenic Clarion River will take place. This section of river is rich in local history, and also contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river. Participants will be passing remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. Attendees are encouraged to bring their fishing poles. Only experienced boaters are permitted.
The starting point is at the park office. Contact 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov.
Saturday, July 23
The “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Basic of Orienteering” will take place at 10 a.m. Meet at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, to learn the basics of orienteering with instructor Roger Mazzarella. Participants will be sent on a short scavenger hunt at the end of the class to test their new skills. Compasses will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
Monday, July 25
“Family Fishing Program” will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Participants will learn basic fishing skills and practice those skills while fishing during the program. The program is open to all ages, including children ages 5 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The program is free and all equipment is provided. No fishing license is required. Meet at the children’s fishing pond behind the park office. Families must pre-register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183788.
Thursday, July 28
“Facts and Fun About Bats” will swoop in at 8 p.m. At the Ridge Camp Amphitheater, park intern Laryssa Bauer will teach participants all about bats. There will be playing and up-and-moving games for youth.
Saturday, July 30
“Walk with Friends: Old Logging Road –Rhododendron Trail” will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the log cabin environmental classroom and car pool to the starting point, walking a two-mile loop of the Old Logging Road and the Rhododendron Trail. Participants will see old growth trees, hopefully hear thrushes and warblers, discuss local history and learn about invasive plants.