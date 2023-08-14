COOKSBURG — The following are programs at Cook Forest State Park Aug. 18-19.
Friday, Aug. 18
Clarion River Boating Program: Portland Mills-Arroyo at 8:30 a.m.
Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a 6-mile interpretive paddling program from Portland Mills to Arroyo Bridge for experienced canoeists/kayakers only. This section of river is rich in local history. Kayakers will pass evidence of the old log booms and mills at Portland Mills, as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway. Attendees should meet at the park office, and p ack water, protective footwear, rain gear, a chance of clothes, a lunch, and a fishing pole.
Pre-registration is required by contacting 814-744-8407. The program limited to 10 boats.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Snorkeling the Clarion at Noon
Bring a mask and snorkels to the River Cabins playground parking lot to search the river for aquatic insects and fish. This is a great opportunity to see fish and bugs up close and undisturbed in their natural habitat. It’s a totally different world down there. Children must be with participating adult.