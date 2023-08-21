COOKSBURG — The following are programs at Cook Forest State Park Aug. 25-26.
Friday, Aug. 25
Leap Into Herpetology: Intro to Reptiles & Amphibians of Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.
Join local naturalist April Claus at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as she introduces people to things that creep, swim, and slither in the diverse habitats at our beloved Cook Forest State Park. Claus will show everyone the differences between native “herp” species using live species, touchable models, turtle shells and other educational materials. Learn how to identify frogs and toads by their call. Appropriate for children ages 7 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Explore Clarion River Lands: Highland Drive Old Growth Area at 9 a.m.
Meet at the park office. Attendees will embark on a challenging off-trail hike to the seldom seen Highland Drive Old Growth Area. This small 7-acre stand of ancient trees lies on a steep boulder slope along the Clarion River. Its origin is mysterious in that all areas around it are young forest. Choice hemlocks here likely surpass 300 years of age, with select black birch and chestnut oak to 200. This challenging 3-mile hike is not for the physically unfit. Remember to bring sturdy comfortable hiking shoes, walking stick, and plenty of water.