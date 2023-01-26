The following are programs scheduled at Cook Forest State Park in February and March 2023.
Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.
Snowman in the Forest Day
Join staff for a day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion River within Cook Forest State Park. Various activities will be held at the new River Pavilion by the playground on River Road approximately 1-mile up-river from the Route 36 Cooksburg Bridge:
- 11:30 a.m. –Chili Cook-Off (hot & mild divisions)
- 11:30 a.m. –2:30 p.m. –carriage rides, sledding, snowman building, ice skating (ice skates available)
- Noon-1 p.m. –Snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail, meet at the new River Pavilion
- 1 p.m. –Happy Dog Contest
Come sample the chili during the ‘Free Chili Cook-Off,’ that is, after the judges have tried some first. Hot chocolate and coffee will be on hand to help take the chill out of the bones. Enjoy a wonderful day among family and friends in Cooksburg’s winter wonderland. The event is sponsored by the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau. (2.5 hrs)
Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 a.m.
Otter Watch
Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks, and latrines along the banks of the river.
Saturday, March 18 at 9 a.m.
Polar Bear Float
Cook Forest State Park will be conducting an interpretive cold weather kayaking trip on the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Join the flotilla and celebrate the last days of winter on this four-mile float. Bald eagles, river otter, mink, and mergansers have been known to make an appearance. Pack a lunch and a thermos with your favorite hot beverage. The cost is $25/boat with check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. All monies raised go towards future programming at Cook Forest State Park. Participants must pre-register by March 15, 2023, by contacting the Park Office at 814-744-8470. Prior kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Safety is of utmost importance. All participants must have the following required safety equipment or will not be permitted to attend: dry suit or dry top/bottom combination, cold weather boots, waterproof gloves, waterproof stow bag, complete change of clothes. Meet at the Park Office.
Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m.
Eagle Watch
Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the Park Office for a driving tour to eagle hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to view bald eagles on their nests and find new nesting sites. Expect a long car-pool and aggressive hike to some of the better areas, but the rewards will be worth it. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office.